Deepavali, India’s iconic festival of lights, has been officially inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The announcement was made on Wednesday during a key session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH), currently being hosted at Delhi’s Red Fort.

This marks the first time India is hosting the ICH Committee session.

The 20th session of the panel is under way from December 8 to 13 at the Red Fort.

A total of 67 nominations submitted by nearly 80 countries will be examined during the course of the session.

People in India and around the world are thrilled. For us, Deepavali is very closely linked to our culture and ethos. It is the soul of our civilisation. It personifies illumination and righteousness. The addition of Deepavali to the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List will… https://t.co/JxKEDsv8fT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2025

Delegates from around the world gathered in the capital to evaluate nominations that highlight traditions, practices, and expressions cherished by communities globally.

Deepavali – celebrated across India and by millions worldwide – signifies the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

Before Deepavali’s inclusion, India had 15 elements on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. These include Ramlila, Vedic chanting, Kutiyattam, Ramman, Chhau, Kalbelia, Mudiyettu, Buddhist chanting of Ladakh, Manipur’s Sankirtana, the Thatheras’ metal craft, Yoga, Nawrouz, the Kumbh Mela, Kolkata’s Durga Puja, and Gujarat’s Garba. With Deepavali added, India now has 16 elements on the list.