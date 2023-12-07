'Deeply anguished' by listing row, SCBA former chief writes to CJI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

A day after alleged sudden deletion of a matter relating to judicial appointments listed before a Bench led by Justice SK Kaul, senior counsel and former Supreme Court Bar Association president Dushyant Dave on Wednesday wrote to CJI DY Chandrachud expressing anguish over “certain happenings” in the listing of cases and their reallocation to other Benches.

“I am deeply anguished at certain happenings about the listing of cases by the Registry of the Supreme Court.… Some cases are sensitive in nature involving ‘human rights, freedom of speech, democracy and functioning of statutory and constitutional institutions’,” he wrote. Noting that such happenings did not augur well for the “highly respected” institution, Dave urged the CJI to “look into this immediately and take corrective measures”. “I will just say one thing. I have not deleted the matter… I am sure the Chief Justice is aware of it.… Some things are best left unsaid sometimes.… I clarify that it’s not that I have deleted the matter or that I am unwilling to take the matter. Both,” Justice Kaul had told advocate Prashant Bhushan on Tuesday after the matter raised the issue of sudden deletion of judges’ appointment case from the cause list.

Dave expressed regret that he had to write the open letter as efforts by some lawyers to meet the CJI personally did not yield any result.

#Justice DY Chandrachud #Supreme Court