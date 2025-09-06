DT
Home / India / 'Deeply appreciate sentiments': PM's 1st reaction to Trump's 'friends with Modi' remark

'Deeply appreciate sentiments': PM's 1st reaction to Trump's 'friends with Modi' remark

Says India, US have very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:19 AM Sep 06, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep appreciation and full reciprocation of President Donald Trump’s sentiments and his positive assessment of the India-US relationship.

PM Modi emphasised that India and the United States share a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which continues to grow stronger across various dimensions, be it defense, trade, technology, or people-to-people ties.

The remarks come amid strained India-US ties over the tariff row. Trump, on Friday, called India-US ties a "very special relationship" and affirmed that he and PM Modi would "always be friends".

However, he expressed displeasure over what "he (PM Modi) is doing" in contemporary times.

When asked by ANI, "Are you ready to reset relations with India at this point?", US President Trump said, "I always will. I'll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He's a great Prime Minister. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion." The US President also responded to his post on Truth Social, where he called out losing 'India and Russia to China', saying that he does not think that has happened.

He said while responding to a media query by ANI, "I don't think we have. I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India - 50 per cent, a very high tariff. I get along very well with (PM) Modi, as you know. He was here a couple of months ago; in fact, we went to the Rose Garden and had a press conference." Earlier, on ties with Washington, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson underlined the importance of the bilateral relationship during a weekly press briefing on Friday.

"This relationship between the United States and India is very important for us. Both our countries share a comprehensive global strategic partnership, which is anchored in our shared interests, democratic values and robust people-to-people ties," Randhir Jaiswal said.

"This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to, and we hope that the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests," he added.

With ANI inputs

