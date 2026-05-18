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Home / India / Deeply concerned: India on drone strike near UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant

Deeply concerned: India on drone strike near UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant

The Ministry of External Affairs calls for restraint and return to dialogue and diplomacy

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New Delhi, Updated At : 09:49 AM May 18, 2026 IST
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Barakah nuclear facility in the United Arab Emirates. Image credit/ANI
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India on Monday voiced deep concern over a drone attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as it marked a dangerous escalation in the West Asia conflict.

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New Delhi’s reaction came a day after a drone struck a generator near the Gulf nation’s sole nuclear power plant, sparking a fire on the complex’s perimeter.

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No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. The UAE’s Ministry of Defence said it is working to determine the source of the drone strike.

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The incident triggered fears of a sharp escalation in tensions across West Asia.

“India is deeply concerned at the attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the UAE,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

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“Such actions are unacceptable and represent a dangerous escalation. We urgently call for restraint and a return to dialogue and diplomacy,” it said.

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