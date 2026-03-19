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Home / India / 'Deeply disturbing': India on attacks on West Asia gas facilities

'Deeply disturbing': India on attacks on West Asia gas facilities

Iran targeted several energy infrastructures in West Asia including Qatar's LNG (liquefied natural gas) hub of Ras Laffan in retaliation to Israel's strikes on Iran's South Pars gas fields

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New Delhi, Updated At : 07:02 PM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. (Credit: A video grab from X/@MEAIndia)
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As fresh attacks on West Asian gas hubs triggered fresh concerns, India on Thursday said such strikes are "unacceptable and need to cease".

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New Delhi described the attacks as "deeply disturbing" and that they only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario globally.

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Iran targeted several energy infrastructures in West Asia including Qatar's LNG (liquefied natural gas) hub of Ras Laffan in retaliation to Israel's strikes on Iran's South Pars gas fields.

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"India had previously called for the avoidance of targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, across the region," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"The recent attacks against energy installations in different locations across this region are therefore deeply disturbing and only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario for the whole world," he said.

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"Such attacks are unacceptable and need to cease," Jaiswal said.

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