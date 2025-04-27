DT
Home / India / Every Indian seething with anger, Pahalgam victims to get justice: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Every Indian seething with anger, Pahalgam victims to get justice: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Says the enemies of India didn't like peace in Kashmir, so they hatched the terror conspiracy
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:04 PM Apr 27, 2025 IST
Security force personnel at the site of the terror attack, in Baisaran, near Pahalgam on April 23, 2025. Reuters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the enemies of India could not tolerate the return of peace and progress in Kashmir, and, therefore, hatched the terror conspiracy to destabilise the region.

"Terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be destroyed once again and that is why such a big conspiracy was hatched," the prime minister said during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Modi said the attack happened as the "enemies of the nation and of Kashmir" did not like normalcy in the Valley.

"There was vibrancy in schools and colleges, construction activities had gained momentum, democracy was getting stronger, the number of tourists was witnessing a record increase, people's income was rising, and new opportunities were being created for the youth, but the enemies of the nation and that of Jammu and Kashmir did not like it," he said.

The Prime Minister said the assault reflects the "frustration and cowardice" of those who patronise terrorism.

"Today as I talk, there is anguish in my heart. The Pahalgam attack has left every citizen heartbroken. Every Indian feels deep sympathy for the families of the victims," he said.

The PM noted that the entire nation, regardless of region or language, shares the pain of the victims and is seething with anger.

Calling for a united national response, Modi said the solidarity of 1.4 billion Indians is India's greatest strength in the fight against terrorism. He urged people to display strong willpower and unity in the face of such challenges.

The PM said the world community has stood with India after the attack, with global leaders sending messages of condolence and condemnation of the incident. “The entire world stands with the Indians in our fight against terrorism,” he added.

Assuring justice for the victims, Modi said, “I once again assure the victim families that they will get justice. The perpetrators and conspirators of the attack will face the harshest response.”

