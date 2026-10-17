‘Defeat of anarchists’: Shah as ABVP wins Odisha student polls after PU Chandigarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated the RSS’ student wing, ABVP, for its wins in university body elections in 13 universities across Odisha.

Hailing the development as a sign of the youth’s support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite opposition-led protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Shah said the results marked a defeat for anarchists.

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Shah added that the ABVP had registered successive victories in student union elections at Panjab University in Chandigarh, Delhi University and, now, universities across Odisha.

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“ABVP’s victories at Panjab University, Delhi University and 13 universities in Odisha demonstrate that the youth stand with the ideology of Nation First rather than with forces that spread lies, confusion and anarchy,” Shah said in a swipe at the Congress-led opposition.

He added that the ABVP’s victory was a strong rebuke from the youth to anti-national forces.