Home / India / Defence HQs, Department of Science and Technology ink pact

Defence HQs, Department of Science and Technology ink pact

The collaboration to enhance research for meeting military’s requirements
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:50 PM Mar 21, 2025 IST
Under the MoU, DST will facilitate access to its research infrastructure, expertise, and academic institutions to meet the defence sector’s requirements.
The Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Friday to strengthen collaboration in defence research and development, to enhance technological innovation for the Armed Forces.

