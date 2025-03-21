Defence HQs, Department of Science and Technology ink pact

The Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Friday to strengthen collaboration in defence research and development, to enhance technological innovation for the Armed Forces.

The collaboration seeks to leverage DST’s extensive research and development capabilities to address the evolving needs of the Armed Forces by aligning defence technology research with national science initiatives, thereby enhancing self-reliance in critical technology domains.

Under the MoU, DST will facilitate access to its research infrastructure, expertise, and academic institutions to meet the defence sector’s requirements. The collaboration will focus on developing advanced military technologies and fostering innovation, contributing to the overall goal of building self-reliance in critical defence capabilities.

The MoU was signed by Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, and Additional Secretary, DST, Sunil Kumar, in the presence of Chief of IDS, Lieutenant General JP Mathew, and Secretary, DST, Abhay Karandikar.

According to an official statement, this move underscores the joint commitment to promoting cutting-edge research, aligning with the national vision of self-reliance and emphasising a whole-of-nation approach towards enhancing the country’s defence preparedness.