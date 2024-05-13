Defence Intelligence Agency chief begins Tanzania visit

PTI

New Delhi, May 12

Lt Gen DS Rana, Director General of Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), has embarked on an official visit to Tanzania with an aim to strengthen the “robust” defence ties between the two nations, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

During his visit, Lt Gen Rana will also inaugurate the newly setup defence wing at the High Commission of India, Dar es Salaam. The aim of this visit, scheduled from May 13 to 15, is to “further reinforce the robust defence ties between the two nations and discuss opportunities for regional security collaboration”, the ministry said in a statement.

The DIA chief is also scheduled to interact with senior military leadership of Tanzania, including the Chief of Defence Staff of Tanzania Peoples’ Defence Force (TPDF), General Jacob John Mkunda, and Maj Gen MN Mkeremy, Chief of Defence Intelligence, it said.

On his visit to the Tanzanian National Defence College, Lt Gen Rana will discuss India’s “security perspective with future leaders of the TPDF”.

The meetings will be aimed to foster mutual understanding and strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, the ministry said. As a gesture of goodwill towards expanding military cooperation, the DIA chief will present the TPDF with Indian manufactured bullet-proof jackets, it said.

At the Command and Staff College Arusha, he will inaugurate a library and lay the foundation stone for a gymnasium which are being facilitated through India’s assistance, it added. “India shares close, warm and friendly relations with Tanzania, which is bolstered by robust capacity building and avenues for defence cooperation,” the ministry said.