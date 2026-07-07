Defence, minerals top agenda as PM Modi reaches Indonesia

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The visit, Modi’s first bilateral trip to Indonesia since the two countries elevated ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018, comes at a time when New Delhi is seeking to strengthen strategic partnerships across the Indo-Pacific under its Act East Policy and MAHASAGAR Vision.

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After landing in Jakarta, Modi said he looked forward to discussions with President Prabowo aimed at giving “even more momentum” to the partnership across diverse sectors. He said the two leaders would also jointly visit the Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta, describing it as a symbol of the deep civilisational links between the two countries.

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According to official sources, the summit is expected to focus on expanding defence and maritime cooperation, including capacity-building, military training and greater maritime domain awareness.

India will earmark training slots for Indonesian cadets and officers at the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, while the stationing of an Indonesian Liaison Officer at the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region is expected to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The two sides are also expected to advance defence industry collaboration, including discussions linked to the supply of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

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Critical minerals are set to emerge as another key area of cooperation, with resource-rich Indonesia commanding around 21 per cent of the world’s nickel reserves and ranking among the leading producers of copper, bauxite and tin. India is keen to strengthen supply chains for minerals essential to its clean energy and manufacturing ambitions.

Economic ties are also expected to receive a boost with the PM’s latest post. Indonesia is India’s second-largest trading partner in the ASEAN region, with bilateral trade touching nearly $24.8 billion in 2025-26. More than 130 Indian companies have investments across sectors in Indonesia.

Officials said both countries would also explore stronger cooperation in agriculture and food security, building on India’s supply of high-quality wheat seeds to Indonesia and New Delhi’s sharing of expertise in welfare programmes such as the public distribution system, PM POSHAN, fertiliser subsidy reforms and digital agriculture platforms.

Digital public infrastructure is another focus area. India and Indonesia are working towards linking India’s UPI with Indonesia’s QRIS payment system to facilitate seamless cross-border transactions for travellers and businesses. Indonesia has also drawn inspiration from India’s Open Network for Digital Commerce while developing its own Indonesia Open Network to support MSMEs.

The leaders are also expected to discuss expanding cooperation in affordable pharmaceuticals through government-to-government supplies under India’s Jan Aushadhi model.

Beyond strategic and economic issues, the visit seeks to reinforce the centuries-old cultural bonds between the two countries.

Modi and Prabowo will visit the Prambanan Temple complex, the largest Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in Indonesia, while India is also preparing to commemorate the centenary of Rabindranath Tagore’s visit to Indonesia in 2027.

Earlier in the day, Modi received an enthusiastic welcome from members of the Indian diaspora in Jakarta, where cultural performances showcased the shared civilisational heritage of India and Indonesia, including Indonesia’s famed Wayang Kulit shadow puppet tradition inspired by the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.