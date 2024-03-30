 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to head BJP’s 27-member manifesto committee for Lok Sabha election : The Tribune India

  • India
  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to head BJP's 27-member manifesto committee for Lok Sabha election

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to head BJP’s 27-member manifesto committee for Lok Sabha election

Nirmala Sitharaman to be committee’s convener, Union minister Piyush Goyal co-convener

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to head BJP’s 27-member manifesto committee for Lok Sabha election

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, March 30

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will head the BJP’s 27-member manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha election as the party brainstorms and seeks suggestions from people across the country for its election promises.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the committee’s convener and another Union minister Piyush Goyal its co-convener.

Several other Union ministers, besides chief ministers of states such as Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh, and seasoned hands like Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vasundhara Raje are among the members of the committee.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Nirmala Sitharaman #Rajnath Singh


