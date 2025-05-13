Defence Minister reviews security situation a day after violations along several sectors

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting on Tuesday with the top military brass to review the security situation.

The meeting came a day after the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan spoke over the hotline, emphasising their commitment to ensuring that both sides “must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive or inimical action.”

However, just hours after that understanding between the two military officials, suspected drones were sighted near Samba in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in areas around the Suranussi ammunition dump in Jalandhar. The Army was engaging, said officials.

Advertisement

“A small numbers of suspected drones being observed near Samba in J&K. Being engaged. There is no need to be alarmed,” the Army said. This came even as several cities in Punjab, including Amritsar and Jalandhar, experienced a blackout amid threat of air raids from the neighboring country.

The DGMOs — India’s Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and Pakistan's Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah — spoke around 5 pm on Monday. Referring to the ongoing tensions, the Army stated that the DGMOs agreed “both sides must consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction at the border and forward areas”.

Advertisement

Among those present at the meeting with the Defence Minister were Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, Vice Air Chief of IAF Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, and Defence Secretary R K Singh.