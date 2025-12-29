DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Defence ministry clears procurement of long-range rockets, missiles, radar systems worth Rs 79,000 crore

Defence ministry clears procurement of long-range rockets, missiles, radar systems worth Rs 79,000 crore

Loiter munition will be used for precision strike of tactical targets, whereas low level lightweight radars will detect and track small size, low flying unmanned aerial systems

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:20 PM Dec 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File
Advertisement

The defence ministry on Monday approved procurement of long-range rockets, missiles, radar systems and military platforms worth Rs 79,000 crore to bolster the military’s combat prowess.

Advertisement

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, green-lighted the proposals.

Advertisement

The DAC approved procurement of loiter munition systems for the Army’s artillery regiments.

Advertisement

It also cleared acquisition of low level lightweight radars, long-range guided rocket ammunition for Pinaka rocket system and integrated drone detection and interdiction system (Mk-II) for the Indian Army, the defence ministry said.

Loiter munition will be used for precision strike of tactical targets, whereas low level lightweight radars will detect and track small size, low flying unmanned aerial systems, it said.

Advertisement

It said long range guided rockets are being procured to enhance the range and accuracy of Pinaka rocket systems for effective engagement of high value targets.

Integrated drone detection and interdiction system (Mk-II) with enhanced range will protect the vital assets of the Indian Army in tactical battle area and hinterland.

For the Indian Navy, approval was accorded for procurement of high frequency software defined radios (HF SDR) Manpack and for leasing high altitude long range (HALE) remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS).

The unspecified number of RPAS is being taken on lease for continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance over the Indian Ocean region, the ministry said.

For the Indian Air Force, approval was given for procurement of automatic take-off landing recording system, Astra Mk-II missiles, full mission simulator and SPICE-1000 long range guidance kits, etc, it said.

“Induction of the automatic take-off landing recording system will fill the gaps in the aerospace safety environment by providing high definition all-weather automatic recording of landing and take-off,” the ministry said.

It said Astra Mk-II missiles with enhanced range will increase the capability of the fighter aircraft to neutralise adversary aircraft from large standoff range.

The full mission simulator for light combat aircraft Tejas will augment pilots’ training in a cost effective and safe manner, while SPICE-1000 will enhance long range precision strike capability of the Indian Air Force, according to the ministry.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts