Defence Ministry inks Rs 661-crore contract for more BrahMos launchers for Navy

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday inked a Rs 661-crore contract with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) for the procurement of BrahMos Fire Control System and launchers for Indian Navy ships.

This is part of the focus to have BrahMos missiles on all Indian warships by 2030. The BrahMos is available in the anti-ship and land-attack variants, both of which are launched from ship decks.

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The missiles are designed to strike targets 300 km away with pinpoint accuracy. All new warships commissioned in the past few years have BrahMos systems as standard fitment. Older warships are being retrofitted in phases.

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The Cabinet Committee on Security gave its nod in 2024 for the extended-range BrahMos to be fitted onto ships, meaning the strike range could go up to 600 km. The Navy and BrahMos have, in the past few years, carried out trials of the extended-range variants from ships at mid-sea.

The extended range has been possible as India formally joined the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) in 2016. The MTCR imposed restrictions on ranges, which were capped at 290 km, but those restrictions have been removed.

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The BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited is a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM). The name of the missile is derived by taking words from two rivers: the Brahmaputra of India and the Moskva of Russia.

The BrahMos system fitted onboard various frontline warships is the Indian Navy's primary Surface-to-Surface Missile (SSM) system for maritime strike operations. The weapon system is capable of targeting land and sea targets from extended ranges with pinpoint accuracy at supersonic speed.

In 2005, the Navy became the first service to induct the BrahMos. The anti-ship variant was integrated into Rajput-class destroyers, providing a high-speed, long-range strike capability.

Two years later, the Army inducted a land-attack variant. This version featured advanced target selection algorithms to strike specific structures. The air-launched variant was first tested in November 2017 when a Sukhoi 30-MKI jet armed with the BrahMos struck a 'sea target', completing India's supersonic cruise missile triad.

Operating at speeds of Mach 2.8 to 3.0, the BrahMos travels nearly three times the speed of sound. The next-generation hypersonic BrahMos-II is aimed at reaching speeds exceeding Mach 5.

Originally, the missile was designed based on Russia's P-800 Oniks (Yakhont) anti-ship cruise missile technology, combining Russian ramjet propulsion expertise with Indian guidance systems, software and airframe components.

The programme progressed rapidly from design to active testing, achieving its initial milestones ahead of many contemporary missile programmes.