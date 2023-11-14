Defence Ministry looking at 7,500 specialist trucks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 13

The Ministry of Defence is looking to procure two types of trucks. One is a possible order of 2,500 trucks, each capable of carrying 2.5 tonne load and another for 5,000 trucks, each capable of carrying 7.5 tonne load. The MoD has issued a request for information (RFI), which is the first step of the tendering process.

Both the vehicles need to be capable of being used in high altitude, cross country, plains and deserts. The MoD is looking for Indian designed, developed and manufacturing trucks that can be modified for multiple use. For the smaller truck with 2.5 tonne load capacity the MoD also wants it to be troop carrier capable of carrying 14 soldiers with personal weapon and equipment. For the bigger truck that can carry 7.5 tonne load, the MoD wants its use across the three services, including troop carriage capable of carrying 34 soldiers with personal weapon and equipment. It could also be modified as wireless and signal equipment carrying vehicle.