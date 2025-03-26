The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed contracts with private companies Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced System Limited for the procurement of Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) along with specialised gun-towing vehicles worth Rs 6,900 crore.

The contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh here on Wednesday, the MoD said.

The ATAGS, a 155 mm and 52 calibre gun, will replace the vintage and smaller-calibre guns and enhance the artillery capabilities of the Indian Army.

Advertisement

The procurement of this gun system marks a milestone in the modernisation of the Artillery Regiments, enhancing operational readiness.

The ATAGS will play a crucial role in bolstering the Army's firepower by enabling precise and long-range strikes.

Advertisement

Being the first major procurement of towed guns from the private sector by the Army, the project will provide a boost to the Indian gun manufacturing industry in particular and the indigenous defence manufacturing eco-system as a whole.

The ATAGS has been designed by the DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment, Pune.