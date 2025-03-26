DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Defence ministry signs Rs 6,900-crore deal for procuring artillery guns

Defence ministry signs Rs 6,900-crore deal for procuring artillery guns

The contracts are signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block in New Delhi on Wednesday, the MoD says
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:10 PM Mar 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed contracts with private companies Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced System Limited for the procurement of Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) along with specialised gun-towing vehicles worth Rs 6,900 crore.

The contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh here on Wednesday, the MoD said.

The ATAGS, a 155 mm and 52 calibre gun, will replace the vintage and smaller-calibre guns and enhance the artillery capabilities of the Indian Army.

Advertisement

The procurement of this gun system marks a milestone in the modernisation of the Artillery Regiments, enhancing operational readiness.

The ATAGS will play a crucial role in bolstering the Army's firepower by enabling precise and long-range strikes.

Advertisement

Being the first major procurement of towed guns from the private sector by the Army, the project will provide a boost to the Indian gun manufacturing industry in particular and the indigenous defence manufacturing eco-system as a whole.

The ATAGS has been designed by the DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment, Pune.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper