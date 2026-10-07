DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Deficient rains take toll on paddy plantation, acreage dips 15.6 lakh hectares

Deficient rains take toll on paddy plantation, acreage dips 15.6 lakh hectares

article_Author
Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:35 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File Photo
Advertisement

Rice emerged as the worst-hit major kharif crop this season, with the area under cultivation declining by 15.56 lakh hectares, or 3.5 per cent, compared with the corresponding period last year, according to the Agriculture Ministry’s final crop-wise sowing data released on Tuesday.

As of October 2, paddy had been sown on 433.62 lakh hectares, down from 449.18 lakh hectares a year earlier.

Advertisement

The decline in rice acreage was significantly steeper than that recorded for any other major kharif crop, underscoring the impact of uneven and below-normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season on paddy cultivation.

Advertisement

Among the states, Telangana recorded the sharpest fall in rice acreage, with the area under cultivation declining by 4.26 lakh hectares to 22.99 lakh hectares from 27.25 lakh hectares last year. Karnataka followed closely, reporting a decline of 4.23 lakh hectares, with acreage falling to 6.2 lakh hectares.

Uttar Pradesh, the country’s largest rice-producing state, saw paddy acreage decline by 1.84 lakh hectares to 69.21 lakh hectares, while Madhya Pradesh recorded a fall of 1.75 lakh hectares. Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu reported declines of 1.7 lakh hectares and 1.41 lakh hectares, respectively.

Advertisement

Jharkhand and Maharashtra also recorded substantial reductions in paddy acreage, with declines of 1 lakh hectares and 1.15 lakh hectares, respectively.

The overall decline was partially offset by increases in a few states. Odisha recorded the largest gain, adding 0.66 lakh hectares under rice cultivation, followed by Assam at 0.59 lakh hectares and Bihar at 0.26 lakh hectares. Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab also reported marginal increases.

The data showed a mixed trend across other kharif crops.

Total pulses acreage increased by 2.57 lakh hectares to 122.39 lakh hectares. Within the category, urad acreage rose by 2.96 lakh hectares and arhar by 1.49 lakh hectares, while moong acreage declined by 1.17 lakh hectares. Among coarse cereals, acreage under jowar increased by 1.30 lakh hectares and bajra by 2.09 lakh hectares. Maize, however, recorded a decline of 2.8 lakh hectares.

Oilseeds registered a marginal increase of 1.11 lakh hectares to 196.66 lakh hectares. Sesame acreage rose by 1.37 lakh hectares and sunflower by 0.59 lakh hectares, while castor acreage declined by 0.80 lakh hectares. Cotton acreage stood at 110.53 lakh hectares, down 0.55 lakh hectares from 111.08 lakh hectares a year ago. Sugarcane acreage also declined marginally, falling by 0.26 lakh hectares.

The sowing data comes against the backdrop of an uneven southwest monsoon, with rainfall deficits affecting agricultural operations in several regions. The sharp contraction in paddy acreage issignificant given rice’s role in India’s foodgrain production and security.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts