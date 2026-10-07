Deficient rains take toll on paddy plantation, acreage dips 15.6 lakh hectares

Rice emerged as the worst-hit major kharif crop this season, with the area under cultivation declining by 15.56 lakh hectares, or 3.5 per cent, compared with the corresponding period last year, according to the Agriculture Ministry’s final crop-wise sowing data released on Tuesday.

As of October 2, paddy had been sown on 433.62 lakh hectares, down from 449.18 lakh hectares a year earlier.

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The decline in rice acreage was significantly steeper than that recorded for any other major kharif crop, underscoring the impact of uneven and below-normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season on paddy cultivation.

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Among the states, Telangana recorded the sharpest fall in rice acreage, with the area under cultivation declining by 4.26 lakh hectares to 22.99 lakh hectares from 27.25 lakh hectares last year. Karnataka followed closely, reporting a decline of 4.23 lakh hectares, with acreage falling to 6.2 lakh hectares.

Uttar Pradesh, the country’s largest rice-producing state, saw paddy acreage decline by 1.84 lakh hectares to 69.21 lakh hectares, while Madhya Pradesh recorded a fall of 1.75 lakh hectares. Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu reported declines of 1.7 lakh hectares and 1.41 lakh hectares, respectively.

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Jharkhand and Maharashtra also recorded substantial reductions in paddy acreage, with declines of 1 lakh hectares and 1.15 lakh hectares, respectively.

The overall decline was partially offset by increases in a few states. Odisha recorded the largest gain, adding 0.66 lakh hectares under rice cultivation, followed by Assam at 0.59 lakh hectares and Bihar at 0.26 lakh hectares. Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab also reported marginal increases.

The data showed a mixed trend across other kharif crops.

Total pulses acreage increased by 2.57 lakh hectares to 122.39 lakh hectares. Within the category, urad acreage rose by 2.96 lakh hectares and arhar by 1.49 lakh hectares, while moong acreage declined by 1.17 lakh hectares. Among coarse cereals, acreage under jowar increased by 1.30 lakh hectares and bajra by 2.09 lakh hectares. Maize, however, recorded a decline of 2.8 lakh hectares.

Oilseeds registered a marginal increase of 1.11 lakh hectares to 196.66 lakh hectares. Sesame acreage rose by 1.37 lakh hectares and sunflower by 0.59 lakh hectares, while castor acreage declined by 0.80 lakh hectares. Cotton acreage stood at 110.53 lakh hectares, down 0.55 lakh hectares from 111.08 lakh hectares a year ago. Sugarcane acreage also declined marginally, falling by 0.26 lakh hectares.

The sowing data comes against the backdrop of an uneven southwest monsoon, with rainfall deficits affecting agricultural operations in several regions. The sharp contraction in paddy acreage issignificant given rice’s role in India’s foodgrain production and security.