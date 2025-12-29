Aravalli row: SC keeps in abeyance panel’s recommendations

Noting that certain clarifications were needed regarding the definitions of Aravalli Hills it recently approved, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered to keep in abeyance its November 20 order that was based on a committee’s recommendations.

A three-judge Special Vacation Bench led by CJI Surya Kant decided to set up a new committee of experts to examine the environmental impact of the recommendations made by an earlier committee before taking a final decision.

“We direct that recommendations of the committee and findings of the Supreme Court thereafter shall remain in abeyance till then,” a three-judge Special Vacation Bench led by CJI Surya Kant said, posting the matter for further hearing on January 21, 2026.

The Bench noted that there was a need to examine if the definition of the Aravalli Hills and Ranges had created a structural paradox, and if it had inversely broadened the scope of non-Aravalli areas, thereby facilitating the continuation of unregulated mining.

The top court had last month approved an elevation-linked definition for classifying landforms as part of the Aravalli range — spanning across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat — for the purpose of mining regulation.

However, following widespread apprehensions about ecological degradation due to unregulated mining in the Aravalli Hills, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of issues concerning its definition last week and urgently took up the matter on Monday.

Environmental activists expressed serious concerns over the revised definition of the Aravalli hills, saying dilution of the definition could legitimise mining and construction activities in hitherto protected areas.

On Monday, the Special Vacation Bench - which also included Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice AG Masih — issued notice to the Centre and governments of Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi.

It urged Attorney General R Venkataramani and Senior Advocate PS Parmeswar to assist it on various issues concerning Aravalli Hills, including on composition of the proposed committee.

On behalf of the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "There were a lot of misconceptions regarding orders, the government's role, etc. An expert committee was constituted and a report was given which the court accepted.”

The Bench said an independent expert opinion was needed to resolve ambiguities on the issues involved and to provide definitive guidance on the issues concerning the Aravalli, particularly the definitions of hills and ranges.

There was a need to examine if restrictive demarcation approved last month would broaden the scope of areas where activities like mining could be permitted.

In view of the fact that various states adopted different definitions for Aravalli Hills/Ranges, the top court had constituted a committee which in October 2025 suggested several measures to protect and preserve the Aravalli Hills.

Any landform in Aravalli districts having an elevation of 100 metres or more from the local relief shall be termed as Aravalli Hills, the committee had said.

It defined the Aravalli Range as “two or more Aravalli Hills located within a proximity of 500m from each other, measured from the outermost point on the boundary of the lowest contour line on either side".

In November 2025, a Bench of then CJI BR Gavai, Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice NV Anjaria accepted the committee’s recommendation.

It had chosen not to impose a complete ban on mining activities in the Aravallis, noting that such blanket prohibition led to illegal mining activities.

The top court had said that “it may not be in the interest of ecology and environment if further mining activities are permitted to be carried out without a body of experts, such as ICFRE, examining the issue of protection of the conservation areas.”