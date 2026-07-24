Delay in production of Dhanush artillery guns affected Army’s op readiness: Parl panel
The committee said the ministry took two decades to finalise the procurement and induction of new artillery gun system, resulting in huge deficiency in the stock of guns. This compelled the Army to hold old guns with limited fire power.
In 2013, the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board was entrusted to produce two electronically upgraded prototypes of Bofors guns and it was named Dhanush. The Dhanush was finally inducted in 2022.
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