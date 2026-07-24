Delay in production of Dhanush artillery guns affected Army’s op readiness: Parl panel

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The Public Accounts Committee, in its report tabled in Parliament on Thursday, referred to the delay and gave an overarching recommendation. "Considering the current geopolitical scenario, the Army cannot function with obsolete artilleries for such long periods of time," stated the report.

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The committee was assessing the artillery units of the Army in the backdrop of the usage and life of Bofors guns procured through a contract concluded in 1986 with AB Bofors, Sweden. The Bofors contract provided for Transfer of Technology (ToT), which included indigenous production of the guns.

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In 2013, the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board was entrusted to produce two electronically upgraded prototypes of Bofors guns and was named Dhanush. This order was placed almost three years after the Ministry of Defence okayed the bulk purchase of the guns. The Dhanush was inducted only in 2022.

The committee noted that the delay in using the ToT was due to the ban imposed by the MoD in 1989 on the OEM for corruption charges.

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Due to this ban, the Army pursued the case for the procurement of guns of higher calibre through open global tenders. The committee observed that the Army did not manage to procure new artillery guns that were initiated in the 1990s due to various issues.

The committee said the ministry took two decades to finalise the procurement and induction of new artillery gun system, resulting in huge deficiency in the stock of guns. This compelled the Army to hold old guns with limited fire power.

The PAC recommended that the ministry needed to take concrete steps towards structural transformation of the decision-making process, so that matters of national security were not marred by unrealistic delays.

The committee has also urged upon the ministry to focus on supply chain management and formulation of guidelines to ensure that suppliers meet the criteria as per the operational requirements of the armed forces.

The report said, “It appears the Ministry did not have a proper mechanism or operating procedure to ensure periodical review and timely action for technological upgradation of existing gun systems or for procurement of new guns. The Committee are of the view that in the present geo-political scenario, the Ministry must be proactive to assess the stockpiles and efficacy of such critical guns to ensure that the armed forces are not deprived of credible equipment and technology.

The committee, therefore, recommended to the ministry for identifying capability gaps as per emerging threats at regular intervals and also take concrete steps to ensure acquisition of critical technology.