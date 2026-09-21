Deleting valid, adding invalid votes: Sibal slams EC on notice

With several prominent names including those of jurists, politicians and academicians having been flagged by the Delhi Chief Election Officer for discrepancies and mapping concerns, Rajya Sabha MP and lawyer Kapil Sibal in a press conference on Sunday attacked the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the nation, saying what was going on was special intensive deletion to delete valid votes and special intensive addition to add invalid votes.

Sibal’s remarks came after he and his wife were issued notices under the SIR in the “unmapped with last SIR” category. The former Union minister said that if this had happened to people like him, then one can imagine what would happen to the ordinary person and how would they ever cope with all this.

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He sought to know as to what was the point of conducting elections, if the ECI’s intention was to keep the BJP in power. “And why is this man (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar sitting on that chair? On what basis is he doing this, and why is he being allowed to do this?” Sibal said he was shocked to learn that though his name was in the draft register, he was sent a notice.

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The lawmaker said the notice issued to him has claimed a mismatch between the names of his father/self as given in the current electoral roll and as given in the electoral rolls prepared during the previous SIR. “This is the level at which the Election Commission is operating — without application of mind as to who should be sent a notice,”the MP added.

“Till date, I have not got a physical copy of the notice sent to me. I don’t have a copy; it has not been served here, it’s not in my office. Had I not known about this, they would have sent similar notices and deleted my name unless then I go and file a petition in the Supreme Court and say ‘No, please don’t delete my name.’ What’s going on in this country?” Sibal said.

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“What kind of special intensive revision is it? Special intensive deletion and special intensive addition, delete valid votes and add invalid votes. That is what this is all about,” he said. “If you want to keep the BJP in government then what is the point of conducting elections.”