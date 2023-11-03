Delhi air pollution—the annual season of ‘whataboutery’, political blame game and health problems

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, November 3

In a repeat of 2022 and the years before that, air quality in Delhi fell into the ‘severe’ category, resulting in a complete ban on all non-essential construction work and demolition work besides on the entry of light commercial vehicles and diesel trucks.

The restrictions are a part of stage III of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)—a statutory body responsible for developing strategies to combat pollution in the region.

As thick toxic smog descended, marking the beginning of yet another season of health-dilapidating air pollution and political blame-game, experts said air quality in October 2023 in Delhi was the worst since 2020—the Covid year when the country went into a lockdown.

GRAP categorises actions into four stages. They include stage I—‘poor’ (AQI 201-300), stage II – ‘very poor’ (AQI 301-400), stage III – ‘severe’ (AQI 401-450) and Stage IV – ‘severe plus’ (AQI >450).

Stage III of GRAP involves a complete halt on construction and demolition work except for essential government projects, mining and stone crushing. It also includes a ban on the entry of light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi, diesel trucks, and medium and heavy goods vehicles, except those involved in essential services.

October--worst polluted in past 5 years

While the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP in Delhi indulged in whataboutery, meteorologists also blamed the poor air quality on the lack of rain during October. The national capital recorded an AQI of 210 in October compared to 210 in October 2022 and 173 in October 2021, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per a recent research by Respirer Reports, the national capital has been experiencing a persistent upward trend in air pollution since 2021.

“PM 2.5 levels have exceeded the safe limits recommended by national and international standards, leading to serious health concerns for residents,” stated the analysis of air quality of eight polluted capital cities in October in the past five years.

According to the report, between 2019 and 2023 eight major state capitals—Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Patna—saw an increase in PM 2.5 levels. Of them, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata saw PM 2.5 levels higher in October 2023, compared to a year ago.

“Delhi’s PM 2.5 level is continuing with a rising trend since 2021. The PM 2.5 level in October 2023 in Delhi was 3.7 times the CPCB’s ‘safe’ limit of 30 μg/m3 and 7.5 times the WHO’s safe limit of 15 μg/m3,” it stated.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor”, and 401-500 “severe”.

Whodunit

Amid the annual pollution catastrophe, blame-game ensued between AAP and BJP.

BJP leaders alleged mismanagement by the AAP government in Delhi and Punjab and slammed the methods deployed by the Arvind Kejriwal government to tackle pollution, which include two smog towers deemed “ineffective” by experts.

However, according to AAP leaders, the pollution was due to burning of paddy straw in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh where the BJP is in power and “lack of political will by the Centre to tackle the issue collectively”. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai also asked Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to become "more active" in addressing the issue.

According to experts, the increase in the number of farmers burning paddy in Punjab and Haryana was compounded by winds carrying pollutants into Delhi and a drop in temperatures trapping the particles.

Meanwhile, people in Delhi, which is regularly ranked the most polluted city in the world, continue to suffer.

According to this year’s air quality life index compiled by the University of Chicago’s energy policy institute, the people of Delhi could have their lives shortened by 11.9 years due to the quality of air they breathe. Doctors say the number of patients with breathing problems has increased, along with cases of cough, cold, and watery and irritated eyes.

People of all ages are affected by this.

Lack of political will?

A plan unveiled by CAQM in July 2022 included measures like clean power and transport among the fundamentals to deal with air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas.

Besides, greening and plantation on a large scale, the plan of action included widespread access to affordable clean fuels and technology in industry, transport and households, mobility transition, including mass transit, electrification of vehicles and building walking and cycling infrastructure and circular economy for material recovery from waste to prevent its dumping and burning and dust management from construction and demolition activities.

“High-level protection will have to be accorded to the entire stretch of Aravalli range in Haryana and Delhi, and its different categories of forest areas,” the CAQM said in its report, calling for dust and pollution mitigation through forest sinks to control pollution.

“This green walling is needed against desertification and ingress of dust and cleansing of toxic gases,” stated the report aimed at overall amelioration of air quality through differentiated geographical approach and timely action,” stated the policy focusing on clean fuels, public transportation and road traffic management.

The policy, in its chapter on the management of paddy straw through different in-situ measures, also stated: “By 2021, more than 13,100 Happy Seeders and 17,600 Super Seeders were available in Punjab, besides other categories of crop residue management (CRM) machinery, including combine harvesters. There is, however, a concern around the under-utilisation of such equipment.”

Environmental experts say both the state and Centre have enough powers under existing laws but perhaps political will is missing when it comes to implementation.

