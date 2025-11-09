DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Delhi airport disruptions: Aviation engineers blame AAI for ignoring warnings

Delhi airport disruptions: Aviation engineers blame AAI for ignoring warnings

Friday’s glitch was caused by failure in the Automatic Message Switching System that supports flight plan data exchange between controllers

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:16 PM Nov 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Days after a major Air Traffic Control (ATC) failure at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport disrupted over 800 flights and caused several cancellations, aviation engineers have written to the Civil Aviation Ministry, warning that the incident exposed years of systemic neglect and outdated systems within the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Advertisement

In a letter sent on Sunday to the Minister of Civil Aviation, Gautam Yogendra, Chief Coordination Member of ATSEPA (India), the association representing Communication, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS) engineers, said the latest crisis “has once again highlighted a long-standing and serious concern repeatedly raised by ATSEPA (INDIA): the neglect of CNS infrastructure and the continuous sidelining of technical inputs provided by CNS engineers to AAI leadership.”

Advertisement

The letter, marked to the Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, the AAI Chairman, and Member (Air Navigation Services), referred directly to the disruption at Delhi Airport, saying: “Despite early warnings, proposals, and continuous representations, CNS system upgradation, redundancy creation, and proper deployment of trained engineers have not been taken up with the urgency required for a 24x7 essential aviation service.”

Advertisement

Calling the disruption a “Technology Failure, Not Manpower Shortage,” the letter read: “The crisis originated from outdated systems such as AMSS that lack redundancy and modern capability. Instead of acknowledging these core issues, public attention has been misdirected toward ATCO manpower, even though ATCOs already have more than sufficient strength.”

It further said that the situation was worsened by the absence of readiness for manual fallback during automation breakdowns. “A critical concern observed during recent disruptions is that ATCOs remain heavily dependent on automated systems, and even in failure scenarios, manual fallback is often resisted or inadequately executed, leading to accumulation of errors and operational delays,” the letter said.

Advertisement

“This is a direct consequence of over-reliance on automation without parallel strengthening of CNS infrastructure, manual procedures, and technical preparedness,” it added.

ATSEPA (India) also criticised AAI for misusing skilled engineers by assigning them to non-technical roles. “AAl currently deploys highly trained CNS engineers in many non-technical or low-utility postings, while critical stations face shortages,” the letter said.

“For a modern aviation system, it is essential that CNS engineers are deployed strictly for CNS functions; their technical inputs are incorporated at planning and procurement stages; modernised systems and redundancy are provided on priority; and training and skill-building are enhanced at par with global standards,” it said.

In its closing appeal, the association made a series of formal requests to the Ministry, saying: “ATSEPA (INDIA) respectfully urges the Ministry to: 1. Initiate immediate CNS modernisation across major airports, with priority funding. 2. Direct AAl to incorporate CNS engineers’ recommendations while procuring or upgrading operational systems. 3. Ensure optimal utilisation of CNS manpower, avoiding their diversion to non-CNS roles. 4. Review ATM operational practices where reluctance to manual fallback and over-dependence on outdated automation has led to avoidable errors.”

The letter concluded: “Sir, aviation safety today requires strong technology, competent technical manpower, and modern systems, not expansion of supervisory posts or narratives that shift focus away from real causes. ATSEPA (INDIA) remains committed to supporting the Ministry in building a reliable, modern, and resilient aviation infrastructure for the country.”

Friday’s glitch, caused by a failure in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) that supports flight plan data exchange between controllers, paralysed operations at India’s busiest airport. Airlines were forced to delay or cancel several flights, leading to widespread disruption and financial losses.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts