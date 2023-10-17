Delhi airport sees 13 flight diversions due to bad weather

New Delhi, October 17
As many as 13 flights that were to land at the Delhi airport on Monday evening were diverted due to bad weather, according to an official.
The diversions happened mostly between 7 pm and 11 pm. The flights were diverted to Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, the official in the know said.
Specific details about the flights could not be immediately ascertained.
Gusty winds accompanied by rain lashed parts of the national capital on Monday evening.
