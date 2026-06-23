Devina Mishra Gehlot, the daughter of Delhi BJP leader Kailash Gahlot, has emerged as the All India Topper in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026, securing near perfect scores across all her five subjects and achieving the highest overall performance in the national entrance examination.

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According to her scorecard, Devina secured 100 percentile in Economics, Political Science and Psychology, while scoring 99.99 percentile in English and 99.91 percentile in Fine Arts/Visual Arts, placing her at the top of the nationwide merit list.

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Reacting to the achievement, Devina said becoming the CUET-UG All India Topper feels like a dream come true.

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“When the result came, I was overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. The first people I thought of were my parents, who have always believed in me, encouraged me during difficult times and stood by me at every step of my journey. This achievement belongs as much to them as it does to me,” she said.

Her father, Delhi BJP leader Kailash Gahlot, who was Transport Minister in the erstwhile Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government, described the achievement as a moment of immense pride for the family.

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“Devina’s success reflects years of dedication, discipline and hard work. We thank her teachers, mentors, friends and well-wishers for their constant support, and hope she continues to achieve new milestones while contributing positively to society,” he said.

Devina also credited her teachers and mentors for their guidance and support, saying their encouragement helped her overcome moments of stress and self-doubt.

Sharing a message for fellow aspirants, Devina said students should trust themselves, remain consistent and never give up. “Hard work may not show results immediately, but it always pays off,” she added.

Kailash Gahlot had joined the BJP in November 2024 on the eve of 2025 Delhi elections and is a sitting MLA from Bijwasan.