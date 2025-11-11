DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Delhi blast: Cabinet Committee on Security to review probe tomorrow, PM to chair meeting

Delhi blast: Cabinet Committee on Security to review probe tomorrow, PM to chair meeting

Amit Shah to brief the CCS on status and nature of Red Fort blast; assessment key as India's new war doctrine revised after Pahalgam attack says 'any terror attack on its soil would be treated as act of war'

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:26 PM Nov 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PM Modi will chair the meeting which will discuss the status of investigations into the Delhi blast and take a call on the way forward. Representative image/PTI file
Advertisement

India's top security review body, the Cabinet Committee on Security, will meet here on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the wake of the blast near the Red Fort metro station that killed 12 persons and injured over 20.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting which will also discuss the status of investigations into the Delhi blast and take a call on the way forward.

Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, currently reviewing the matter with top security agency leaders, will present his report to the CCS which also consists of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Advertisement

Authorities are examining all aspects of the blast before officially confirming its nature. No terror group has claimed responsibility so far.

If determined to be a terror attack, the CCS will need to evaluate the implications under India’s new war doctrine, which treats each terror attack on Indian soil as an act of war.

Advertisement

The review gains significance as the Delhi blast comes months after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, with Prime Minister Modi emphasising that Operation Sindoor is ongoing.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts