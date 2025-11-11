Delhi blast: Cabinet Committee on Security to review probe tomorrow, PM to chair meeting
Amit Shah to brief the CCS on status and nature of Red Fort blast; assessment key as India's new war doctrine revised after Pahalgam attack says 'any terror attack on its soil would be treated as act of war'
India's top security review body, the Cabinet Committee on Security, will meet here on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the wake of the blast near the Red Fort metro station that killed 12 persons and injured over 20.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting which will also discuss the status of investigations into the Delhi blast and take a call on the way forward.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, currently reviewing the matter with top security agency leaders, will present his report to the CCS which also consists of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Authorities are examining all aspects of the blast before officially confirming its nature. No terror group has claimed responsibility so far.
If determined to be a terror attack, the CCS will need to evaluate the implications under India’s new war doctrine, which treats each terror attack on Indian soil as an act of war.
The review gains significance as the Delhi blast comes months after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, with Prime Minister Modi emphasising that Operation Sindoor is ongoing.
