'Delhi blast was part of larger terror plan targeting Republic Day event, Red Fort attack was act in haste'

The Delhi Police have intensified security across the national capital after a powerful explosion near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening killed 12 people and left several injured. Investigators now believe the blast was part of a larger terror plan targeting Republic Day celebrations, say media reports quoting sources.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Zee News, the suspects behind the recent Delhi blast had conducted a recce of the Red Fort and were planning a major strike on Republic Day.

Advertisement

According to government sources quoted in media reports, the white Hyundai i20 used in the explosion had been parked for nearly 11 days inside the Al-Falah Medical College campus in Haryana’s Faridabad. The suspected suicide bomber, identified as Dr Umar Nabi, reportedly drove the vehicle out on the morning of November 10, allegedly in panic as security agencies tightened their crackdown on suspected terror modules.

Advertisement

Officials said the explosion appeared to be accidental and premature, as the bomb was not fully developed. The device failed to create a crater, and investigators found no shrapnel or projectiles at the site, suggesting it detonated before reaching full potency.

Following the incident, Delhi Police have been placed on high alert, with extensive checking drives underway across the city. Heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces has been made at all major entry and exit points, including Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri, and Badarpur borders.

Senior officers are supervising the operations, ensuring all vehicles entering or leaving the capital are thoroughly checked. Random inspections are also being conducted at markets, metro stations, railway stations, and bus terminals.

“All district units and specialised wings have been instructed to remain vigilant and intensify patrolling in crowded areas, particularly near tourist sites, malls, and religious places,” a senior officer said. “We are taking no chances—the priority is public safety and confidence.”

Sniffer dogs, metal detectors, and anti-sabotage teams have been deployed at sensitive locations. Authorities have urged residents to stay alert and immediately report any suspicious objects or persons to the police helplines.

Coordination meetings are ongoing between the Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, and paramilitary forces to assess the security situation and review intelligence inputs. Officials confirmed that heightened security measures will remain in place until further notice.

With PTI inputs