DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Delhi-bound Air India flight returns to Chicago after being airborne for 10 hours, here is why

Delhi-bound Air India flight returns to Chicago after being airborne for 10 hours, here is why

The aircraft had to return as many of the lavatories were clogged: Source
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi/Mumbai, Updated At : 08:14 PM Mar 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Advertisement

An Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi returned to the US city after being airborne for more than ten hours on Thursday, with the airline saying the return was due to a technical issue.

However, a source aware of the development told PTI that the aircraft had to return as many of the lavatories were clogged.

The flight was operated with a Boeing 777-337 ER aircraft and returned to Chicago’s ORD airport after being airborne for over ten hours, according to information available on flight tracking website flightradar24.com.

Advertisement

There are 10 lavatories, including two for first-class passengers, in the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft operated by Air India and has little over 340 seats, including first, business and economy class seats, the source said.

The source also said only 1 lavatory was functional.

Advertisement

When reached out for comments, an Air India spokesperson said AI126 operating Chicago to Delhi on March 6 air-returned to Chicago due to a technical issue.

“Upon landing at Chicago, all passengers and crew disembarked normally and have been provided with accommodation to minimise inconvenience. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson also said that full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling are also being offered to passengers if opted by them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper