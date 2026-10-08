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Home / India / Delhi building collapse claims 3 lives a month after hostel tragedy

Delhi building collapse claims 3 lives a month after hostel tragedy

Pregnant woman, 2 kids among deceased | Residents report cracks after earthquake on Tuesday

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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People gather at the site after a four-storey building collapsed in Seemapuri, New Delhi, on Wednesday. PTI
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Three persons — a pregnant woman (21), a 12-year-old girl and an 18 month-old child — were killed after a building collapsed in northeast Delhi’s Seemapuri area on Wednesday, while 11 people have been rescued from the debris so far, officials said.

The deceased woman, identified as Gulafsa, was around four months pregnant. The identities of the two children have not been ascertained.

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Eight of these rescued sustained injuries and were shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Tahirpur. They were identified as Momin Mirja (56), Abdaan (3), Abdul Rehman (28), Devruddin (28), Salma (50), Chote (34), Sakina (35) and Samad (30).

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The incident came a month after a building in southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan came crashing down on September 6, leaving seven people dead and 12 injured.

A multi-agency search and rescue operation is underway for those feared trapped under the debris. The cause of the Wednesday building collapse has not been established yet. However, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said residents reported that cracks had developed in the building following the earthquake tremors felt in Delhi on Tuesday evening. The owner was reportedly in the process of vacating the structure.

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The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the collapse around 3.30 pm and rushed fire tenders to the site. Teams from the Delhi Police, MCD, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) joined the rescue operation.

According to the police, the four-storey structure stood on a 225 sq feet plot. The MCD, however, described it as a three-storey building in a “jhuggi-jhopri” area spread over around 22 square yards (198 square feet) in the DUSIB area near Idgah Machhli Mandi. It added that the building was around 20-25 years old and occupied when it collapsed.

Walls of an adjoining building and the boundary wall of a nearby mosque also fell due to the impact. “Eleven people, including a three-year-old child, have been rescued. The operation is ongoing,” a police officer said.

According to local enquiries, families engaged in rag-picking were present and some were collecting plastic and other material when they were trapped under the debris.

Visuals from the site showed residents helping rescue teams clear bricks and rubble with their hands. In one video, a group of people was seen pulling a woman from the debris and carrying her to safety. Excavators were deployed to remove the heavier debris as emergency personnel and paramedics treated and shifted the injured to hospitals. Rescue teams continue to search the rubble for possible survivors.

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