Delhi circle rate meet on cards, farmers eye whopping Rs 10 cr/acre

The Centre and the Delhi Government will meet soon to review a proposed revision of circle rates in what could become a wider reset of how land and property are officially valued in the national capital, as the newly notified Master Plan for Delhi-2047 (MPD-2047) opens avenues for redevelopment, land pooling and urban growth.

The meeting, convened by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, will require the Delhi Government to make a comprehensive presentation on circle rates for Delhi. The exercise follows a public consultation on the matter held last year when the government sought suggestions from the public through a notice issued on October 1, 2025, and the formation of a committee headed by a Divisional Commissioner to identify gaps in the existing structure.

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The immediate focus is agricultural land. Official sources told The Tribune that suggestions ranging from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore per acre had been submitted. However, the proposed overhaul covers a much wider valuation framework.

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Delhi’s circle rates apply to residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural land, as well as construction and flats. Residential colonies are divided into A to H categories, while commercial and industrial uses have separate valuation multiples. Circle rates are the minimum official values used for property registration and stamp duty purposes under the Indian Stamp Act and Delhi’s under-valuation rules. The system is also ageing. The principal residential and commercial rates took effect on September 23, 2014, about 12 years ago.

Agricultural valuation, however, is more complicated. The Rs 53 lakh-per-acre figure often cited traces its origin to an older land acquisition benchmark. Delhi separately notified district-wise agricultural circle rates in 2015, including higher rates for areas covered under the land pooling policy. The Supreme Court subsequently examined the legal dispute surrounding that notification.

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That distinction will matter as the government decides whether to simply increase the existing rates or redesign the methodology. A submission made by stakeholders proposed linking rates to inflation and assigning higher values to land covered by the land pooling policy or located near urban centres such as Dwarka and Gurugram, the sources said.

The submission estimated a value of Rs 1.54 crore per acre using the Cost Inflation Index and Rs 2.90 crore per acre using dearness allowance notified by the government.

The timing of this meet is also significant, coming close on the heels of the notification of the MPD-2047 in August. The master plan targets the creation of more than 40 lakh additional homes.

The rest of the NCR offers a mixed picture. Gurugram’s 2026-27 agricultural rates are around Rs 4.85-Rs 6.06 crore per acre, while Faridabad’s range from about Rs 68 lakh to Rs 3.08 crore per acre. Noida/Gautam Buddh Nagar continues with its 2019-notified schedule despite a proposed 2025 revision, while Ghaziabad follows its 2025 circle rate schedule, which differs from district to district.

The immediate purpose of circle rates is property valuation for registration; land acquisition compensation is governed separately. A Delhi Government official familiar with the matter said circle rates could rise by 20 to 35 per cent.