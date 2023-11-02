Arvind Kejriwal says ED notice illegal, sent at BJP's request; may skip probe

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 2

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to skip appearing before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday.

"Kejriwal will not appear before ED for questioning, will go to Madhya Pradesh for election campaigning," said AAP sources.

The Delhi Chief Minister demanded that the ED withdraw its notice, summoning him for questioning, claiming it was "illegal and politically motivated".

The Delhi Chief Minister's Office said that in reply to the ED notice, Kejriwal had called it "illegal and politically motivated" and aimed at preventing him from campaigning in the poll-bound states.

Kejriwal also alleged that the notice was sent to him at the behest of the BJP.

A large number of personnel have been deployed in the central part of Delhi as part of the police's security arrangements to prevent AAP workers from gathering around the ED office as Kejriwal is scheduled to appear before the agency for questioning on Thursday.

The ruling AAP remained tight-lipped about whether the chief minister would appear before the ED.

The ED has summoned Kejriwal for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The ED will record his statement once he deposes at the probe agency's Delhi office at 11 am.

In anticipation of protests by the AAP workers, multiple layers of barricades have been put up at the ED office on Tughlaq Road. A large number of police and paramilitary personnel have also been deployed, an official said.

Police personnel have been deployed on roads leading to the BJP office at DDU Marg in Central Delhi. Barricades have also been erected near the AAP office in the ITO area.

Central Delhi witnessed minor traffic jams near the ITO, Vikas Marg and India Gate because of the security arrangements.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 that allegedly favoured certain liquor dealers, an allegation that the AAP has strongly denied. With PTI

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Enforcement Directorate #Madhya Pradesh