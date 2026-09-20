Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Arvind Kejriwal get poll roll discrepancy notices

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and former CM Arvind Kejriwal are among more than 31 lakh electors who have been issued notices over discrepancies in their records during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, has made public the list of electors issued notices, nearly three weeks after the draft electoral roll was published on August 31.

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Gupta was served a notice over a discrepancy in the recorded age gap between her and her parents, which was shown as being less than 15 years. The Election Commission (EC) said after verification of her documents and other relevant details, her entry had been validated and would be included in the final electoral roll for AC-14 (Shalimar Bagh), scheduled for publication on November 4, 2026.

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In Kejriwal’s case, his details could not be linked with records from the previous SIR. Similar notices have also been issued to his wife Sunita Kejriwal, his parents and son Pulkit over the “no mapping” issue.

According to the election office, the entries of Kejriwal and his family members, registered as electors in AC-40 (New Delhi), were placed in the “no mapping” list on the basis of details furnished in their enumeration forms. It said the forms submitted by Kejriwal and his family did not contain sufficient details to enable their linkage with the electoral rolls of the last intensive revision in their respective states.

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Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has also been issued a notice after his details could not be matched with previous SIR records. Former Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has received a notice as well, while his wife and brother have been served notices over discrepancies in their names.

As per the EC, as many as 31,63,930 notices have so far been generated and are being delivered to electors across Delhi under the SIR. The notices are being issued to electors whose records could not be linked with electoral rolls of the last intensive revision in their respective states, as well as to those found to have logical discrepancies in the linkage process.

Electors concerned have been asked to submit replies and supporting documents to their respective Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). The disposal of notices is scheduled to be completed by October 29. The list of electors issued notices has been made available on the websites of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, district election officers and voter centres.

The EC also clarified that members of the judiciary, public representatives and prominent personalities from the fields of arts, culture, journalism, sports and public service who were earlier flagged in the electoral database have been included in the draft rolls. It said this was done to facilitate the collection of necessary documents during the claims and objections period.

Meanwhile, AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda criticised the exercise, alleging that the SIR was being used to target Opposition voters.

In a post on X, Dhanda said: “We’ve been saying since day one that this isn’t the SIR, it’s the BJP’s game. If they had their way, they would reserve voting rights only for Modi and Amit Shah and delete the votes of all their opponents.”

Questioning the notices issued to Kejriwal and his family, he asked, “What kind of process is this that the votes of three-time Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his family are disappearing from Delhi’s voter list?”