Delhi cops ‘mentally tortured’ me, kin, claims Dipke; says fight against ‘fascist’ Modi will go on

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday alleged that Delhi Police subjected him and his family to "mental torture", adding that his kin and lawyer were unaware about his whereabouts during detention on October 10 ahead of the outfit's stir at Jantar Mantar.

Dipke, who was in Santuk Pimpri in Hingoli after the passing away of his grandmother a couple of days ago, told reporters he was detained from the aircraft when his flight landed in Delhi and that the police did not inform his parents or lawyers about his whereabouts.

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Dipke said he was not allowed to retrieve the number of his cousin, who stayed with his deceased grandmother, either.

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He also hit out at Delhi Police over the chain of events following the death of his grandmother. Delhi Police have released a video to refute the CJP's claim that Dipke was not informed about his grandmother's death while in custody on October 10.

The police have claimed the news was conveyed with due sensitivity and assistance was offered for his travel to his hometown for the funeral, but he "declined" the offer.

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"If they told me about the death of my grandmother, why did they come with arrest papers to me at 3.30 am and asked me to sign. They asked me to talk to my parents but I said they had health issues and I cannot talk to them at this moment. I asked to call my cousin who was with my grandmother. But they did not allow me to even retrieve his number from the phone," Dipke said.

"They wanted to stress me and give tension to my parents, who were already grieving my grandmother's death. This was mental torture that my family and I faced due to Delhi Police," he said.

The police "came to do drama" with three to four cameras to inform him about the death of his grandmother, Dipke alleged.

"Delhi Police is running an edited video. If they have courage, they should show the entire video where they denied my basic rights. Anyone arrested has a legal right to talk to his or her lawyer but Delhi Police did not allow that. The police must release the complete video," he said.

He also said police asked him to sign some papers about "not disturbing peace through agitation", but he refused claiming he was a learned person and would not do so till his lawyer was around.

The CJP founder asserted he would continue to agitate "till the dictatorship of Narendra Modi ends".

Accusing the Modi government of waging a war against citizens to protect Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid growing demands for his resignation, Dipke questioned why the chief of the apex poll body was so "indispensable".

In a sharp post on X, Dipke wrote, "Youth are being assaulted, journalists are being assaulted, even MPs are being assaulted by Delhi Police. What makes Gyanesh Kumar so indispensable to Modi that he is willing to wage war against everyone just to protect him?"

"Waging war against your own countrymen. You're showing the country exactly what you are: a fascist dictator," he said in another post tagging Modi's X handle.

Asked by reporters about the large presence of women police personnel on the streets of Delhi to quell the stir, Dipke claimed it could be a "deliberate" move to put blame on agitators if something untoward happened.

"But we are not like Delhi Police and goons. We know how to treat women with dignity," he added.

The activist reached his native village, Santuk Pimpri in Hingoli district, on Sunday night, and visited the site where his grandmother's final rites were performed.

The CJP and opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls.