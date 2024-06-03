Delhi could become barren desert: High Court

PTI

New Delhi, June 2

Taking note of the recent temperature spike to 52.3 degrees Celsius in the city, the Delhi High Court has observed that the national capital could become a barren desert if the present generation continues an apathetic view on deforestation.

“Judicial notice is taken of the fact that as recent as on May 30, the official temperature recorded in Delhi was 52.3 degrees Celsius. It is not far to see the day when this city may be only a barren desert, in case the present generation continues an apathetic view on deforestation,” Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.

The high court, which had earlier appointed its former judge Najmi Waziri as the chairperson of an internal departmental committee of city officials dealing with the protection of forests in Delhi, was informed that Waziri was unable to perform his duties due to a lack of infrastructure.

“This court cannot countenance a situation where the chairperson (Justice Waziri) is unable to discharge the responsibilities on account of lack of an office space or a secretarial and support staff or even transportation. However, rather than directing the department (of Forest and Wildlife) to provide staff in a diverted capacity, it is considered appropriate to direct the department to pursue the matter in all earnest and in no case shall the approval be delayed beyond June 15,” the court said.