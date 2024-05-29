Delhi Court denies bail to Umar Khalid

New Delhi, May 28
A Delhi court on Tuesday denied bail to former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid in connection with the “larger conspiracy” case linked to the 2020 North East Delhi communal riots.
Khalid, who was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, had sought regular bail on the grounds of delay and parity with other accused who had been granted bail.
