 Delhi court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea : The Tribune India

Delhi court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directs the Tihar jail authorities to take care of his medical needs in judicial custody

Arvind Kejriwal. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 5

In yet another setback to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a city court on Wednesday dismissed his application for interim bail on medical grounds in the money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directed the Tihar jail authorities to take care of his medical needs in judicial custody.

The judge also extended Kejriwal's judicial custody till June 19.

The court is scheduled to take up on June 7 his application seeking default bail in the case.

During the hearing on Saturday, the ED had opposed the application, saying he campaigned throughout the Lok Sabha election but "now when he has to surrender, he suddenly claims to be ill".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener surrendered on Sunday at the Tihar jail as the tenure of his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court expired on June 1.

The case relates to alleged corruption and money-laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

The judge had observed that the application was for grant of interim bail on medical grounds and not for the extension of the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court.

The top court had on May 10 granted 21-day interim bail to the chief minister to enable him to campaign during the Lok Sabha polls. It had directed him to surrender on June 2, a day after the last phase of the seven-phase poll got over.

Kejriwal campaigned in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra after being released on interim bail.

During the hearing of his application, Kejriwal's counsel told the court that he was ill and needed treatment.

The ED's counsel opposed the application, citing his campaign during the Lok Sabha polls and his "sudden" claim about being ill.

"Kejriwal campaigned throughout his interim bail period and now he suddenly claims he is ill. Kejriwal suppressed facts and made false statements, including about his health. A person who is saying that his condition is serious....look at his conduct. From the day he was released, he is campaigning everywhere and not like one minute or two minutes, it's for hours. At that time, nothing happens to his health. But when he has to surrender, he is suddenly ill," he said.

The ED alleged that Kejriwal wanted to "cheat" the court.

"If any tests are required, we'll provide all facilities in jail. If required we will take (Kejriwal) to AIIMS or any hospital," it said. 

