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Home / India / Delhi court grants bail to I-PAC director

Delhi court grants bail to I-PAC director

According to the ED, Chandel was allegedly involved in routing funds through informal means, including hawala channels, and conducting transactions outside the formal banking system.

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:34 AM May 01, 2026 IST
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A Delhi court on Thursday granted regular bail to Vinesh Chandel, director of the political consultancy firm, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chose not to oppose his application.

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Chandel was arrested by the central agency on April 13, just days ahead of the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections. He serves as the director and co-founder of I-PAC and is facing allegations in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in the poll-bound state.

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His release on bail came a day after voting for the assembly elections concluded in West Bengal on April 29. The bail was granted by Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal of the Patiala House Courts, who allowed Chandel’s application.

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The court noted that the applicant’s counsel had cited Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and argued that although the Special Public Prosecutor was given an opportunity to oppose the plea, no objection was raised. As a result, the twin conditions under the law were deemed inapplicable in this instance.

According to the ED, Chandel was allegedly involved in routing funds through informal means, including hawala channels, and conducting transactions outside the formal banking system.

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