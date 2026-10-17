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Home / India / Delhi court issues bailable warrants against Dhruv Rathee in 2018 defamation case by BJP member

Delhi court issues bailable warrants against Dhruv Rathee in 2018 defamation case by BJP member

Judicial Magistrate Rahul Jain issued the warrants in the case filed by Vikas Pandey, a BJP IT Cell member, who accused Rathee of defamation over a video uploaded on his YouTube channel

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:12 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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YouTuber and activist Dhruv Rathee. Image credit/PTI file
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A Delhi court on Saturday issued bailable warrants against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case filed by a BJP IT Cell member after a process server reported that his house was locked while attempting to serve a summons notice.

Judicial Magistrate Rahul Jain issued the warrants in the case filed by Vikas Pandey, who accused Rathee of defamation over a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

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The detailed order is awaited. The court has listed the matter for further proceedings on October 31.

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The development comes days after the court issued fresh summons to Rathee on October 12, noting that the complainant had been trying to serve him for several years. In the order, the court directed that fresh summons be issued to Rathee at his residence in Gurugram, Haryana.

Appearing for Pandey, Advocate Samaksh Sharma had submitted that Rathee ordinarily resides in Austria and had come to India for the Cockroach Janata Party's protests in Delhi.

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The court noted that Rathee was initially summoned in July 2019.

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