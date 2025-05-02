DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Sonia Gandhi, Rahul get court notice in National Herald case

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul get court notice in National Herald case

Special judge Vishal Gogne says their ‘right to be heard’ was available at the time of cognisance of the chargesheet
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:19 PM May 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra. File photo
Advertisement

A Delhi court on Friday issued notices to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money-laundering case.

Special judge Vishal Gogne said their "right to be heard" was available at the time of cognisance of the chargesheet.

"Right to be heard at any stage breathes life into fair trial," the judge said, posting the matter for May 8.

Advertisement

The ED, which filed its chargesheet recently, began its probe in 2021 after a magistrate court took cognisance of a private complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on June 26, 2014.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper