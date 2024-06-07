Delhi court rejects Bibhav Kumar’s bail plea in Swati Maliwal assault case

PTI

New Delhi, June 7

A Delhi sessions court on Friday dismissed the bail application of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, saying there was an apprehension about the accused influencing witnesses, if released.

Kumar has been accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the chief minister's official residence on May 13.

Kumar had moved the court for bail for a second time.

Judge Ekta Gauba Mann said "The investigation is at initial stage and there is fear in the mind of the victim regarding her security as well as security of her family members as she is receiving continuous threats. There is also every apprehension that applicant or accused Bibhav Kumar would influence the witnesses, if at liberty."

"So, I do not find any merit in the present bail application," the judge added while dismissing the plea.

Kumar was sent to 14 days’ judicial custody on May 31.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has reserved its order on the maintainability of a plea by Kumar challenging his arrest.

Kumar's first bail plea was dismissed earlier by a sessions court, which said there appeared to be no "pre-meditation" by Maliwal in lodging the FIR and that her allegations could not be "swiped away".

Kumar was arrested on May 18. He was sent to police custody for five days the same day by a magisterial court, which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest.

