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Home / India / Delhi court reserves order on Matthew Aaron Van Dyke’s plea to travel to US

Delhi court reserves order on Matthew Aaron Van Dyke’s plea to travel to US

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:08 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Matthew Van Dyke was granted default bail on September 18 after the NIA filed a chargesheet against him and six Ukrainian nationals in the case. File photo
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A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved its order on US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke’s application seeking permission to travel to the United States, sources said.

Special NIA Court Judge Prashant Sharma is likely to pronounce the order at 2 pm today.

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Van Dyke is represented by advocates Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour.

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On September 18, Van Dyke was granted default bail after his lawyers argued that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had failed to establish the UAPA charges against him even after 180 days of incarceration.

While granting bail, the court observed that the reasoning for granting default bail to Van Dyke also applied to the six Ukrainian co-accused, who remain in judicial custody. It directed that copies of the order be sent to the Ukrainians through jail authorities so they could pursue their own default bail applications.

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On September 22, Van Dyke also moved an application seeking permission to furnish a cash bond in lieu of a surety bond. He has paid Rs 5.5 lakh in compounding charges to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for offences under the Immigration and Foreigners Act.

The NIA had arrested Van Dyke on March 13 in connection with alleged offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The six Ukrainian nationals were also arrested in the case.

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