Delhi court reserves verdict in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar reserves the order for August 3 after completion of the final arguments in the case lodged by 6 women wrestlers
A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its verdict in the sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP ex-MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar reserved the order for August 3 after completion of the final arguments in the case lodged by six women wrestlers.
In May 2024, a court had ordered the framing of charges of criminal intimidation against Singh. It had, however, discharged Singh in a complaint filed by one of the six women wrestlers.
It also ordered framing of charges against the co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.
Both the accused are currently out on bail.
The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet in the case against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.