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Home / India / Delhi court reserves verdict in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan

Delhi court reserves verdict in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar reserves the order for August 3 after completion of the final arguments in the case lodged by 6 women wrestlers

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:43 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. File photo
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A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its verdict in the sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP ex-MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

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Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar reserved the order for August 3 after completion of the final arguments in the case lodged by six women wrestlers.

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In May 2024, a court had ordered the framing of charges of criminal intimidation against Singh. It had, however, discharged Singh in a complaint filed by one of the six women wrestlers.

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It also ordered framing of charges against the co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

Both the accused are currently out on bail.

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The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet in the case against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

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