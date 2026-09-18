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Home / India / Delhi court seeks NIA reply on Van Dyke’s bail plea

Delhi court seeks NIA reply on Van Dyke’s bail plea

Earlier this month, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against Van Dyke and six Ukrainian nationals for allegedly entering, staying and moving illegally in India

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:12 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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A Delhi court on Thursday sought the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA’s) response to the bail plea of US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke, who was arrested in a case involving an alleged terror conspiracy and links to ethnic armed groups in the country.Special Judge Prashant Sharma issued notice to the NIA on Van Dyke’s bail application and directed the agency to file its response by September 18.

Earlier this month, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against Van Dyke and six Ukrainian nationals for allegedly entering, staying and moving illegally in India. The agency, however, did not invoke provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the chargesheet.

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The accused have been chargesheeted under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act. The NIA said that “more time is required to ascertain and verify the true and complete facts about the commission of offences under the UAPA”.

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Following their arrest, the agency had told the court that it was probing an alleged wider terror conspiracy involving assistance to ethnic armed groups operating in India and Myanmar, besides imparting drone training to members of such groups.

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