Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5

New Delhi, June 2
A court here on Sunday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5 in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.
Duty judge Sanjeev Aggarwal passed the order after the chief minister was produced before the court through video-conference after surrendering at Tihar jail upon the expiry of his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.
The judge passed the order on an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate, seeking extension of judicial custody by 14 days.
The application was moved by the ED on May 20 while Kejriwal was out on interim bail.
The court sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5, noting that the judge concerned was scheduled to pass an order on his interim bail plea on health grounds on that day.
