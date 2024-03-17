Delhi court sends Kavitha to ED custody till March 23

New Delhi, March 16
Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, allegedly a key member of the “South Group” which has been accused of paying the ruling Aam Aadmi Party kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital, was on Saturday remanded in ED custody till March 23 in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy “scam”.
She was produced before special judge for ED cases MK Nagpal, who sent her to the custody of the federal anti-money laundering agency for a week.
