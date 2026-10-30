Delhi court summons actor Nora Fatehi in extortion case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar
The case against Chandrasekhar is being investigated by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police
Nora Fatehi's spokesperson has always denied any involvement in money laundering or other illegal activities. File
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A Delhi court has summoned actor Nora Fatehi as a witness in an extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
In an order dated October 16, Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh said, "Issue summons to Nora Fatehi alias Naura Fatehi (Listed Witness or LW 3 in 3rd Supplementary chargesheet for the said date (of November 2)."
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Individual witnesses are initially numbered as LWs and become prosecution witnesses (PWs) after appearing in court.
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The case against Chandrasekhar is being investigated by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.
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