Delhi court takes cognisance of ED chargesheet against Robert Vadra

A Delhi court on Wednesday took cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against businessman Robert Vadra in a money laundering case linked to a land transaction in Haryana’s Shikohpur area.

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Special Judge Sushant Changotra directed Vadra and the other accused to appear before the court on May 16.

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The financial probe agency had filed its prosecution complaint in July last year, marking the first instance of any investigative agency initiating criminal proceedings against Vadra, who is married to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In April 2025, the agency had questioned him for three consecutive days as part of the investigation.

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The case arises from a land transaction in the Manesar-Shikohpur belt, now Sector 83 in Gurugram. In February 2008, Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, a company in which Vadra had earlier served as a director, purchased a 3.5-acre land parcel from Onkareshwar Properties for Rs 7.5 crore.

At the time, Haryana was governed by a Congress administration led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Four years later, in September 2012, the land was sold to real estate firm DLF for Rs 58 crore.

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The deal came under scrutiny in October 2012 when IAS officer Ashok Khemka, then Director General of Land Consolidation and Land Records-cum-Inspector General of Registration, cancelled the mutation, stating that the transaction violated provisions of the state consolidation law and related procedures.

Vadra has denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that the case is politically motivated. He has alleged that he and his family, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, are being targeted.

The Enforcement Directorate is also investigating Vadra in two other matters, including one linked to UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari and another concerning a land transaction in Rajasthan’s Bikaner.