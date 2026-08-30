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Home / India / Delhi court takes cognisance of NIA chargesheet in Red Fort blast case

Delhi court takes cognisance of NIA chargesheet in Red Fort blast case

Matter posted for further proceedings on September 9

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:54 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Photo for representational purpose only. ANI file
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A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) 7,500-page chargesheet against 13 accused in the Red Fort blast case.
The high-intensity Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) blast on November 10 last year killed 11 people and left several injured.
Special Judge Prashant Sharma took cognisance of the agency's chargesheet and posted the matter for further proceedings on September 9.
On May 14 this year, the NIA had filed the chargesheet against 10 accused.
All 10 accused, including main accused Dr Umer Un Nabi (deceased), were linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an offshoot of the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), the chargesheet had said.
The next month, the agency filed a supplementary chargesheet against three more persons, including an absconding paediatrician identified as the founding member of a terror module, for involvement in the blast, taking the number of those charge-sheeted in the case to 13.
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