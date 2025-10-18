DT
Delhi-Dhaka flight delayed due to Dhaka airport closure: Air India

Delhi-Dhaka flight delayed due to Dhaka airport closure: Air India

A massive fire broke out at the cargo complex of Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday afternoon, forcing authorities to suspend all flight operations

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:13 PM Oct 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Air India’s flight from Delhi to Dhaka was delayed on Saturday due to closure of the airport in the Bangladesh capital following a fire incident.

On Saturday afternoon, a massive fire broke out at the cargo complex of Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, forcing authorities to suspend all flight operations.

Air India was scheduled to operate the Delhi-Dhaka flight in the evening.

“Due to closure of Dhaka airport for all flight operations, flight AI237 scheduled to operate from Delhi to Dhaka on October 18 has been delayed. Consequently, the return flight AI238 set to operate from Dhaka to Delhi will also have a delayed departure,” the airline said in a statement.

While regretting the inconvenience caused to passengers, the airline said ground teams at Delhi and Dhaka are offering immediate assistance to them.

Apart from Air India, IndiGo also operates flights to Dhaka.

