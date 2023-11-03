 Delhi Environment Minister urges Union counterpart to become ‘active’ as north India grapples with polluted air : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Delhi Environment Minister urges Union counterpart to become ‘active’ as north India grapples with polluted air

Delhi Environment Minister urges Union counterpart to become ‘active’ as north India grapples with polluted air

The national capital's air quality plummeted to the ‘severe plus’ category on Friday morning, at which point all emergency measures are mandated to be initiated and enforced

Delhi Environment Minister urges Union counterpart to become ‘active’ as north India grapples with polluted air

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, November 3

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai called upon his Union counterpart Bhupender Yadav on Friday to become “active” in addressing the air pollution problem, emphasising that it’s not just the national capital but the entire North India that is breathing polluted air.

At a press conference held here, Rai said the Bharatiya Janata Party is blaming Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the air pollution problem in Delhi, but he is not responsible for the poor air quality in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Rai appealed to the Union Environment Minister to become “active”, saying, “It doesn’t seem like there’s a Union Environment Ministry in Delhi.”

Citing a study by the independent think tank Centre for Science and Environment, he said 69 per cent of the air pollution in Delhi comes from neighbouring states.

“While we are taking all possible steps to address the problem, no one knows what the environment ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are doing,” he said.

He cautioned that the next 15 days are critical for Delhi-NCR and all state governments should remain vigilant and work together to control air pollution.

Rai said the government received feedback that air pollution monitoring teams set up by concerned departments are not working properly on the ground.

“Therefore, we have issued directions to all departments involved to prepare mechanisms to monitor the working of these teams,” he said.

Directions have also been issued to ensure implementation of directives issued by the Centre’s Commission for air quality management to curb air pollution.

The pollution control panel on Thursday ordered a ban on non-essential construction work, stone crushing, and mining in Delhi-NCR as the air quality in the capital nosedived to the ‘severe’ category.

Construction work related to national security or defense, projects of national importance, healthcare, railways, metro rail, airports, inter-state bus terminals, highways, roads, flyovers, over bridges, power transmission, pipelines, sanitation, and water supply are exempt from the ban.

This action is part of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) — Centre’s air pollution control plan implemented in the region during winter.

Under Stage III, restrictions are also imposed on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300); Stage II - ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400); Stage III - ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI above 450).

Delhi’s air quality plummeted to the ‘severe plus’ category on Friday morning, at which point all emergency measures, including a ban on polluting trucks, commercial four-wheelers, and all types of construction, are mandated to be initiated and enforced.

The city’s AQI rose from 351 at 10 am on Thursday to 475 at 12 noon on Friday. 

#Environment #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's honest revelation on his relationship with Hema Malini's family on Koffee With Karan

2
Trending

Urfi Javed arrested? Watch as police take her into custody over her bold clothes

3
Punjab

Punjab Police AIG, two others booked for extorting money from government employees

4
World Cup 2023

Dream show on loop: India crush Sri Lanka by 302 runs to enter World Cup semi-finals

5
India

Stop calling me 'My Lord' and I will give you half of my salary: SC judge to senior advocate

6
India

Protest breaks out after IIT-BHU student 'molested, stripped and filmed' by bike-borne men near her hostel

7
Delhi

Sikh community delegation meets Palestinian Ambassador, offers humanitarian aid

8
Delhi

Air pollution: Primary schools in Delhi shut for 2 days, non-essential construction work banned

9
Punjab

NRI kills wife in Kapurthala village, arrested while trying to flee country

10
Diaspora

97,000 Indians, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, arrested in 1 year trying to enter US illegally

Don't Miss

View All
Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

Top News

Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson

Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices...

Delhi’s air quality deteriorates, non-essential constructions restricted; schools told to go 'online'

Delhi's air quality deteriorates, non-essential constructions restricted; schools told to go 'online'

Delhi air pollution—the annual season of ‘whataboutery’, political blame game and health problems

Delhi air pollution—the annual season of ‘whataboutery’, political blame game and health problems

Levels ‘expected to increase further’ due to unfavourable me...

97,000 Indians, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, arrested trying to enter US illegally between in 2022 -2023

97,000 Indians, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, arrested in 1 year trying to enter US illegally

Indians apprehended while crossing the US border unlawfully ...

Supreme Court dismisses plea against transfer of Gyanvapi case from one court to another in Allahabad High Court

Supreme Court dismisses plea against transfer of Gyanvapi case from one court to another in Allahabad High Court

The single-judge bench was hearing the plea challenging the ...


Cities

View All

10 farmers booked for burning paddy stubble in Amritsar district

10 farmers booked for burning paddy stubble in Amritsar district

With 1/3rd crop yet to be harvested, Amritsar district registers 1,252 farm fire cases

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Villager booked for burning paddy straw in Tarn Taran

Golden Temple: Renovation of Baba Deep Singh memorial Gurdwara Shaheed Bunga begins

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Bathinda murder suspect among 3 held after Zirakpur encounter

Ban on petrol two-wheeler registration: Fate of over 700 bookings for Dhanteras delivery in limbo

Ban on petrol two-wheeler registration: Fate of over 700 bookings for Dhanteras delivery in limbo

83 died in road mishaps in Chandigarh last year: Report

Chandigarh: GMCH nurses to strike work on November 19 over unresolved issues

Clear markets of encroachments: Chandigarh MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra to officials

Chandigarh MC admits poor upkeep of street lights in City Beautiful

Delhi air pollution—the annual season of ‘whataboutery’, political blame game and health problems

Delhi air pollution—the annual season of ‘whataboutery’, political blame game and health problems

ED raids against Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand end; minister alleges harassment

Delhi's air quality deteriorates, non-essential constructions restricted; schools told to go 'online'

Elderly man falls prey to sextortion, loses Rs 12.8 lakh after a WhatsApp video call

AQI tops 450 in Delhi areas; GRAP-III kicks in

No let-up in stubble burning in district

No let-up in stubble burning in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar DC deputes officers to curtail farm fire cases

Dengue cases cross 9,000 in Punjab, seven deaths; Hoshiarpur worst hit

Kapurthala govt primary schools grapple with shortage of teachers

Indian Oil Mumbai, CAG Delhi to clash for hockey title today

October, Saturdays, evenings most fatal, snuffed max lives

October, Saturdays, evenings most fatal, snuffed max lives

MC elections: Opposition parties await court verdict on ward delimitation

20 test positive for dengue

Army man killed at wedding, woman, 2 sons nabbed

70,250 landholders; 421 farm fires till Nov 1, AQI remains poor

New voter lists for Patiala MC elections flawed: BJP

New voter lists for Patiala MC elections flawed: BJP

Surge in farm fires raises alarm as 40% area yet to see harvest

MBBS student crushed to death in Dhablan village

MC team checks cleanliness in Patiala

Punjabi University granted patent for anti-diabetic agent