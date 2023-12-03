Delhi excise case: ED files chargesheet against Sanjay Singh

PTI

New Delhi, December 2

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a chargesheet against AAP MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, officials said.

The prosecution complaint has been filed before a local court under various Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This is a supplementary chargesheet in the case as the agency had filed about five such complaints earlier.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested in the case by the ED in October.

The anti-money laundering agency had alleged that an accused businessman, Dinesh Arora, gave Rs 2 crore at the Rajya Sabha MP’s residence in two tranches. Singh has rebutted the claim.

